SGBs urged to ensure school uniform costs don’t become burden on parents

The Competition Commission has issued a school uniform circular advising schools to adhere to guidelines.

JOHANNESBURG - School governing bodies (SGBs) are being urged to ensure that the cost of uniforms and other learning material does not become an unaffordable financial burden on parents.

The commission said that since 2010, it had received complaints from parents who were forced by schools to buy uniforms exclusively from selected suppliers.

Parents have also told the commission about schools that required pupils to wear branded or brand-specific COVID-19 related items.

The commission said these additional requirements coupled with persistently high uniform prices would put more financial pressure on families that were already struggling to make ends meet.

Spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga: “The mandate also articulates the principals on school uniform guidelines previously published by the commission together with the Department of Basic Education in May 2015.”

