SA Information Regulator meets with FB SA over updated WhatsApp privacy policy

JOHANNESBURG - The Information Regulator of South Africa said it’s in discussions with Facebook South Africa over concerns about the revised WhatsApp privacy policy and whether it’s in line with the Protection of Personal Information Act.

During a meeting on Wednesday, the regulator was provided with the recently revised WhatsApp privacy policy documents.

This change in WhatsApp’s policy will allow it to share users data with Facebook.

The regulator said it appeared that there were different terms of service and privacy policies for users in Europe and non-European countries.

The regulator said it's now analysing the privacy policy's impact on South African users and will meet again with representatives of Facebook.

Meanwhile, the announcement has spooked many social media users who've jumped to other platforms.

Telegram is one of them it now has over half a billion active users.

Publisher of Stuff Magazine, Toby Shapshak, said there were many things to be concerned about.

“European regulators have fined Facebook repeatedly for breaking their laws. People are rebelling against it [privacy update] as they should.”

