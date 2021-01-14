R2K Campaign slams SABC board for going ahead with retrenchments

R2K, which has spoken strongly against the retrenchment process, said the broadcaster’s restructuring plans would affect a number of marginalised official languages.

JOHANNESBURG - The Right2Know Campaign on Thursday lashed out at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board for going ahead with its turnaround plans, despite strong objections to the job cuts.

The SABC has issued letters of redundancy and surplus, affecting around 300 employees.

READ: SABC lays off 303 staff members after concluding Section 189 consultations

R2K, which has spoken strongly against the retrenchment process, said the broadcaster’s restructuring plans would affect a number of marginalised official languages.

The campaign said executive producers of the Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, siSwati and isiXhosa TV news desks had been made redundant.

The campaign’s Michael Graaf said South Africans who depended on the public broadcaster for information in their own languages would suffer.

He said this was a gross betrayal of the Constitution.

“We cannot accept that the SABC is going to be commercialised and that only services that make advertising revenue will be preserved, but other jobs will be cut. People of marginalised languages who don’t get much other information in their home language… for the news to be cut, we consider it to be unconstitutional.”

Unions at the corporation are set to embark on another strike over the protracted retrenchment process.

READ: CWU, Bemawu set for another strike over SABC retrenchments

They’re discussing how they will gather and ensure that adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations are adhered to.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.