NMB Metro says water projects on track

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro said that its water projects were well on track.

The metro has seen one of the worst droughts since 2015 and last year the taps were close to running dry.

It has urged residents to continue to use 50 litres of water, per person, per day.

Mayoral committee member for Infrastructure and Engineering, Masixole Zinto, said that the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro projects were all on track.

They include the Nooitgedacht phase 3, Coega Kop water treatment and the Grassroot water treatment project.

"We are going to go very much hard on the awareness about the city because it has been taken over by COVID-19, the awareness about the drought that is happening within the city."

Dams in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro are currently at 25.5% capacity.

