Mokholo: False perceptions that I aided state capture making my life difficult

JOHANNESBURG - Former public enterprises director general Matsietsi Mokholo said she continued to pay the price due to false perceptions that she aided state capture.

Mokholo was testifying at the state capture commission on Thursday.

She said she was called in person by former President Jacob Zuma who told her to pass on an instruction to an Eskom board meeting.

Mokholo also accompanied former Minister Lynne Brown to a meeting of the board that decided to suspend executives.

She said Zuma told her to inform then Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi to postpone a board meeting and await further instructions.

Those instructions would include a resolution to suspend executives that Mokholo said she had no knowledge of, even though she accompanied Brown when she told the board to implement that decision.

Mokholo said her life hadn’t been the same since: “To the extent that there has been a perception that says I’m not a diligent public servant, I have aided capture by working with ministers who are seen to have been the architects of capture and it changed my life. I lost friends and it has made my life difficult.”

She said she knew that Zuma had crossed the governance line when he stepped in but she reluctantly passed on the message.

