Loxion Kulca co-founder Mzwandile Nzimande dies after contracting COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - Co-founder of popular urban streetwear brand Loxion Kulca Mzwandile Nzimande has died after contracting COVID-19 at the age of 44.

Nzimande, who was also a DJ and popularly known as Wandi, died on Wednesday morning at the Olivedale Clinic in Johannesburg.

"He always offered support, smiles and a heartwarming laugh to encourage those around him. His love for his family, work and community is evident. Everything he put his mind to, he achieved with greatness and grace," his family said in a statement on Thursday.

Nzimande's funeral will be kept to just close family and friends, in line with the coronavirus lockdown regulations, with a livestream to be set up for fans and others to watch.

He leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi paid tribute to Nzimande on Thursday: "Wandi had the skill to tell great stories and stories that come from townships."

