Limpopo residents urged to stop attending funerals en masse as COVID cases spike

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo provincial government has appealed with residents to stop attending funerals en-masse as these remain the single super spreader events following the December holidays.

The province which had until late last year registered some of the lowest rates in the country battled to contain the spread of the coronavirus when an influx of residents returned to the province from South Africa’s economic hubs.

Premier Stan Mathabatha held a briefing earlier on Thursday with members of the provincial executive who stressed that although the recovery rates were encouraging, they remain concerned about cluster outbreaks as a result of funerals.

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said: “All the parties have stopped but now the funerals have become super spreaders.”

There is currently just over ten thousand active cases of COVID-19 in the province while 702 people have succumbed to the virus.

