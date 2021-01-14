KZN Health Dept insists massive drop in active COVID-19 cases is accurate

According to official figures, between Monday and Tuesday this week, the number of active cases decreased by more than 27,000.

DURBAN - Health authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have tried to explain the dramatic decline in active coronavirus cases in the province, insisting that they are accurate.

According to official figures, between Monday and Tuesday this week, the number of active cases decreased by more than 27,000.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa and National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union are sceptical but KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said there was a plausible explanation for the decline.

Simelane-Zulu said the dramatic decline in active coronavirus cases should be expected because thousands of people contracted the coronavirus at the same time during the festive season and therefore recovered at once or around the same time.

The KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC said the decrease had also been boosted by the slowing rate of community transmissions.

“The number of infections in the past four of five days has dramatically gone down. Whether this is us having a slump for a couple of days, we are not sure. As soon as we have the proper research, we will then be able to speak to that.”

She has encouraged residents not to let their guard down as health facilities remain under severe strain.

