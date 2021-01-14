20°C / 22°C
Harare court denies bail for journalist Hopewell Chin'ono

The journalist was arrested six days ago for tweeting about an alleged police assault on a baby.

FILE: Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono speaks to the press after his release on bail from Chikurubi Maximum Prison in Harare, on 2 September 2020. Picture: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP
FILE: Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono speaks to the press after his release on bail from Chikurubi Maximum Prison in Harare, on 2 September 2020. Picture: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP
one hour ago

HARARE - A court in Zimbabwe has denied bail to journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

Chin’ono was arrested six days ago for tweeting about an alleged police assault on a baby.

The ruling by Harare Magistrate Lazini Ncube means that Chin’ono’s lawyers will have to appeal for bail at the High Court - a process that could take days.

Chin'ono was arrested last Friday on charges of communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the state.

That was after he tweeted about alleged police brutality.

Two senior MDC Alliance officials are being detained on similar charges to Chin'ono.

Amnesty International said the charges against the three were malicious, and the EU delegation to Harare said the risk of them getting COVID-19 in overcrowded jails was high.

