Gauteng matric exam marker dies after contracting COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education has on Thursday confirmed a 59-year-old marker has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

It's understood the marker from the Jeppe Boys High centre was found unconscious at her accommodation on Tuesday after the centre manager noticed she had had not reported for duty.

The marker was then rushed to hospital and succumbed to the virus earlier on Thursday.

The department said those who were in close contact with the deceased had been removed from the venue while awaiting their COVID-19 tests results.

“The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has offered psycho-social support to all affected by the matter. Some officials have been deployed to accompany the family to the hospital and provide necessary support and assistance that may be required. The marking centre was immediately defogged and sanitised,” a statement by the department said.

Gauteng has 30 marking centres, which have been operating since the start of the matric examinations marking on 4 January this year.

