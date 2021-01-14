Ex-Joburg Mayor Mashaba refutes claims he ended OUTsurance pointsmen contract

The City of Joburg has announced that the OUTsurance points men and women are back to assist traffic during peak hours following 15 months of frustration caused by traffic congestion in their absence.

JOHANNESBURG - Former executive mayor of the City of Joburg, Herman Mashaba, on Wednesday denied reports that he ended the contract for OUTsurance pointsmen in the city.

The city’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said that the former mayor terminated the contract between the city and Traffic Freeflow, the company responsible for the deployment of pointsmen.

In a statement, Mashaba said the contract had to be terminated to give other businesses a chance to bid for the tender.

Mashaba said the contract was nearing finalisation when he left office in November 2019.

“When I left, the tender process was already near the end and I’m not even sure why it has taken so long for them to have executed this process.”

