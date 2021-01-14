Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts from Thursday through to Sunday

Eskom said that the power cuts were necessary due to to the loss of generation capacity overnight.

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom has confirmed that stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from midday on Thursday and will continue through to Sunday.

The utility explained that two generation units at the Kusile power station tripped after the main coal feed conveyor belts feeding these generators failed. A generator unit at the Kriel and Duvha power plants also broke down.



It is warning that South Africa's power system remains vulnerable and unpredictable, meaning that it may need to ramp up load shedding if there are any more breakdowns.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Two generation units at the Kusile power station tripped due to the failure of the main coal feed conveyor belts supplying coal to the units. In addition, a unit each at the Kriel and Duvha power stations tripped due to unforeseen breakdowns. We also have four generation units whose return to service from planned maintenance has been delayed."

