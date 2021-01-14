CWU, Bemawu set for another strike over SABC retrenchments

The SABC has issued redundancy and surplus letters to just over 300 staff after the conclusion of the Section 189 consultation process.

JOHANNESBURG - SABC unions said that their members would embark on another strike at the public broadcaster over the protracted retrenchment process.

The Communication Workers Union and Bemawu decided on this action at a meeting on Wednesday.

Last year, employees angrily confronted management at the broadcaster’s headquarters in Auckland Park over the retrenchments and later staged pickets at some regional offices.

The public broadcaster has been in a deadlock with labour unions over the proposed retrenchment of workers since the plans were announced.

It appears that further engagement with SABC management to meet workers halfway and avert strike action has failed…

Communication Workers Union's Aubrey Tshabalaba explains: "We have met with our members and we have taken a decision that we are going back on industrial action. We have met with our sister union, Bemawu, that indicated that it would also be joining the industrial action with us."

Tshabalala said that the SABC’s plan to proceed with retrenchments confirmed suspicions that management did not exhaust the extended 30-day consultation process to find ways of saving jobs.

The union said that it would release plans of its strike action on Friday.

