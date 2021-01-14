Complaint against Mogoeng over COVID-19 vaccine comment escalated to JCC

Health advocacy group The African Alliance approached the Judicial Service Commission after Mogoeng sparked outrage with bizarre comments he made about COVID-19 vaccines.

JOHANNESBURG - An official complaint against Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has been escalated.

The commission has now referred the matter to the Judicial Conduct Committee.



While leading a prayer at the Tembisa Hospital last year, the Chief Justice asked God to destroy any COVID-19 vaccine that carried the mark of the devil.

The African Alliance has described the remarks as 'false and dangerous'.

The jurist, however, has defended his comments.

South Africa hopes to receive its first batch of a vaccine from the end of this month.

