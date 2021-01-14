Black Sash calls on Sassa to reinstate lapsed temporary disability grants

The organisation said that nationally, more than 200,000 grant beneficiaries had been affected, after payments lapsed at the end of last month.

CAPE TOWN - Human rights advocacy group, Black Sash, has called on the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to reinstate lapsed temporary disability grants.

The organisation said that nationally, more than 200,000 grant beneficiaries had been affected after payments lapsed at the end of last month.

Sassa previously told Eyewitness News that re-applications could not be processed last year, as its administration system did not allow beneficiaries to re-apply for a social grant while they were already receiving payment.

Hundreds of beneficiaries have pitched up at Sassa offices since last week, desperatly seeking answers about their grant payments for this month and going foward.

Black Sash national director, Lynette Maart, said that a task team should sort out challenges and payouts should be reinstated.

"Resolve the issues and try and deal with the backlog in more systemic ways so that people know how the system will go forward but not punish people now but to say here's three months to sort the problem out and this is how you will deal with the crisis."

