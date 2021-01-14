Atlantis nurse urges people to still go for check-ups for other health issues

Olivia Pharo said before the COVID-19 pandemic, they saw hundreds of people coming for medical care and other treatments.

CAPE TOWN - There's growing concern that COVID-19 is affecting medical screenings for other health issues.

A community nurse in Atlantis, along Cape Town's West Coast, is on Thursday urging residents not to neglect check-ups.

Olivia Pharo from Sister Pharo's clinic said many people were scared they might contract the coronavirus at healthcare facilities.

In 2019, Pharo quit her nursing job and used her pension to open a community clinic in Atlantis.

She said she could not sit back and watch as thousands of residents suffered.

Pharo said before the COVID-19 pandemic, they saw hundreds of people coming for medical care and other treatments.

This all changed last year.

“For us, and your general practitioners, go for check-ups because that are still [other] killer diseases.”

Pharo is urging community members to visit their doctors while adhering to safety protocols aimed at reducing the spread of virus.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.