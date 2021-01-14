African Union secures provisional 270 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

According to the BBC, AU head and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised all of the doses will be used this year.

JOHANNESBURG - A provisional 270 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been secured by the African Union for distribution across the continent.

This is on top of 600 million doses already promised but is still not enough to vaccinate the whole region.

There are fears that poorer countries globally will wait far longer than richer nations to be inoculated.

Although infection numbers and death rates are comparatively lower across most of Africa, cases are spiking again in some areas, especially here in South Africa where a new variant of COVID-19 is causing particular alarm and makes up most of the new cases.

South Africa on Wednesday recorded more than 18,000 new infections, along with 806 deaths.

