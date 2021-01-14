20°C / 22°C
806 more South Africans die of COVID-19, 18,555 additional infections detected

Gauteng accounts for the lion's share of these infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treats a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients, while another cleans the ward at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treats a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients, while another cleans the ward at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - An astonishing 806 more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities have pushed the country's known death toll to 35,140.

There's also been a major jump in the number of daily new infections, with 18,555 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 1,278,000 tests have come back positive.

Gauteng accounts for the lion's share of these infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

South Africa's recovery rate has slipped to 80%, with 1,030,000 people having recuperated so far.

