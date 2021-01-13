WC Health Dept relieved as COVID cases stabilise, hospital admissions drop

Head of health doctor Keith Cloete said Cape Town had seen an 8% drop in cases.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department said it was relieved there'd been a stabilisation in COVID-19 cases, along with a drop in hospital admissions in some regions in the province.

The second wave has been gripping the country for weeks with tens of thousands of infections recorded along with a spike in deaths.

He added the Garden Route had now clearly passed the peak of the second wave.

“Cape Winelands next to it is starting to show some stabilisation and Overberg is starting to show some stabilisation.

"But West Coast is still on the increase.”

