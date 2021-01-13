WATCH LIVE: Ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh appears at Zondo Commission
Anoj Singh, the controversial former Eskom Chief Financial Officer who has been linked to dealings with the Gupta family, is testifying at State Capture Inquiry on Wednesday.
WATCH LIVE: The Commission hears Eskom-related evidence from Mr Anoj Singh
