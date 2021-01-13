20°C / 22°C
WATCH LIVE: Ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh appears at Zondo Commission

Anoj Singh, the controversial former Eskom Chief Financial Officer who has been linked to dealings with the Gupta family, is testifying at State Capture Inquiry on Wednesday.

FILE: Former Eskom and Transnet CFO Anoj Singh. Picture: Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Former Eskom and Transnet CFO Anoj Singh. Picture: Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Anoj Singh, the controversial former Eskom Chief Financial Officer who has been linked to dealings with the Gupta family, is testifying at State Capture Inquiry on Wednesday.

WATCH LIVE: The Commission hears Eskom-related evidence from Mr Anoj Singh

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

