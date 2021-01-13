Tech expert Goldstuck on WhatsApp policy update: No one will read your texts

The popular messenger app has recently updated its privacy policy.

CAPE TOWN - Concerns have been raised over recent days about WhatsApp's new terms which will allow Facebook to have access to its data.



So, should people really be concerned about the privacy policy?

Tech expert Arthur Goldstuck said nobody's actually going to be reading people's messages, that is an overblown fear.

“The content of your messages is not something to be concerned about unless if you’re involved in criminal activity.

"Broadly speaking, the content of any WhatsApp message is encrypted and cannot be read by anyone else. But we do have the right to be concerned about the extent of information that is now being put together in order for advertisers to target us.”

And, while some have already moved on to alternative Apps such as Telegram or Signal, Goldstuck said if you were able to persuade people you knew to make the move, it made sense to leave WhatsApp completely. If not and you lost your contacts, it didn't make sense.

“Signal and Telegram are definitely a lot safer than WhatsApp in terms of the information they collect and even in terms of security. Telegram is the best-known. The reason why the apps owned by Google are so intrusive is that they are providing it to you for free.”

He added that Facebook had made a comment that it's about business use of WhatsApp, but he questioned how people knew when they're engaging with business and when you were not.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, some WhatsApp users had mixed reactions. “If you really want to get off-grid and keep your things private, don’t own a smartphone,” one user said.

Another said: “I would leave WhatsApp but at the same time, I need WhatsApp.”

