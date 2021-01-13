Some ANCYL members to open case against Tshwane leaders over COVID-19 poster

The posters, which were part of their steaming campaign, incorrectly calls on people to steam at least three times a day, saying this would expose the virus to extreme heat - thus killing it.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) members in Tshwane on Wednesday said they would be laying charges against their regional leaders over peddling of fake news about the treatment of COVID-19.

They claim their leaders are using the league's name in posters, promoting misinformation about fighting the pandemic.

FACT CHECK: ANCYL’s promotion of steam and ph ‘cures’ for COVID-19

They also claim the pH levels of avocados and water-cress stand at 15.6 and 22.7, this in spite of the range only measuring up to 14.

Regulation 11.5C of the Disaster Management Act - prohibits the publishing of information through any medium with the intention of deceiving people.

Spokesperson of the crisis committee Musawenkosi Buthelezi said: “They’re spreading fake information, which is misleading to the public. Hence we’ve decided to open a case against the guys who made that poster using the ANCYL logo.”

ANCYL in Tshwane launching a steaming campaign to fight #Covid19. If all South Africans can steam everyday there can be change.#familymeeting #LockdownSA #lockdown pic.twitter.com/htBHDuWnkb Mfundoyakhe Shezi (@Mfundoyakhe_S) January 11, 2021

