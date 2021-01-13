Search continues for hippo spotted around Fourways

An unusual call was made to the Gauteng agriculture department after several sightings of the animal in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The search for a stray hippo continues with conservation officials calling on the public to report the whereabouts of the animal, which was spotted roaming the Fourways area on Wednesday.

An unusual call was made to the Gauteng agriculture department after several sightings of the animal in the area.

It’s understood the first sighting of the hippo took place last month in Chartwell near the Jukskei River.

Wildlife rehabilitation specialist Nicci Wright said the hippo probably called the Hartbeespoort Dam home and if it was left in peace, it was likely to return of its own free will.

“It will be moving up and down that river system but of course the worry is that doesn’t go in the opposite direction toward inner suburbia, which is not ideal.”

Wright is encouraging members of the public to be vigilant and remain cautious by keeping their distance.

She said the hippo should not be fed so that its discouraged from staying in the area.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.