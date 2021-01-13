Samas separates amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito into standalone categories

Now, artists will be nominated in the Best Kwaito Album, Best Gqom Album and Best amaPiano album respectively, as of this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Different music genres deserve separate recognition for the artists who make it, and that's exactly what the South African Music Awards (Samas) has woken up to.

The award committee announced on Wednesday that it would separate the popular youth music genres amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito into their own categories after previously having banded them together, much to the disapproval of fans across the country who called the categorisation unfair.

Now, artists will be nominated in the Best Kwaito Album, Best Gqom Album and Best amaPiano album respectively, as of this year.

"This move is a reflection of the changing local music landscape as seen in the rise in popularity of these three genres. The consistent number of entries and the competitiveness of the music justified the unbundling of the old Best Kwaito/Amapiano/Gqom Album category. The Samas remain relevant and responsive to the trends in the music industry. We look forward to a great run in the new categories," said Recording Industry of South

Africa CEO, Nhlanhla Sibisi.

Entries for the next Sama ceremony will close at the end of January.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.