SA's COVID-19 death toll rises to 34,334 after 755 fatalities recorded

The Health Department has also confirmed that more than 13,000 infections have been picked up.

JOHANNESBURG - A staggering 755 more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, have pushed the country's death toll to 34,334.

This means that the known caseload since the start of the pandemic stands at over 1,259,000.

Gauteng still accounts for the largest concentration of these infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

Our recovery rate is hovering around 81%, with 1,019,000 recoveries so far.

Total of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 259 748 with 13 105 new cases identified. 7 287 060 tests have been done with 50 671 new tests done. There are 755 new deaths bringing total to 34 334 deaths.Recoveries now stand at 1 019 123, representing a recovery rate of 81% pic.twitter.com/HOE0vXmzLP Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 12, 2021

