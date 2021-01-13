20°C / 22°C
SA's COVID-19 death toll rises to 34,334 after 755 fatalities recorded

The Health Department has also confirmed that more than 13,000 infections have been picked up.

FILE: A pastor reads a passage from the Bible during the funeral of Modise Motlhabane, who died of COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg, on 22 July 2020. Picture: AFP
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A staggering 755 more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, have pushed the country's death toll to 34,334.

The Health Department has also confirmed that more than 13,000 infections have been picked up.

This means that the known caseload since the start of the pandemic stands at over 1,259,000.

Gauteng still accounts for the largest concentration of these infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

Our recovery rate is hovering around 81%, with 1,019,000 recoveries so far.

