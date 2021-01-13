NMB residents urged to use water sparingly

In September 2020, the municipality reported that it had experienced day zero, when taps were running dry and dam levels dipped below 19%.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has on Wednesday urged residents to use water sparingly as dam levels in the metro continue to dip.

The metro and surrounding areas are currently experiencing a devastating drought.

MMC for Infrastructure and Engineering Masixole Zinto said the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro was no longer experiencing day zero.

Zinto said the levels were currently 25.5% full.

“We’re drawing water from Gariep Dam and feeding it into the metro.”

Zinto has urged residents to limit their water usage to 50 litres of water per person per day where possible.

