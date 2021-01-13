Mexico publishes rules on marijuana medical use

The move comes as lawmakers consider whether to also legalise marijuana for recreational use to reduce violence linked to drug trafficking.

MEXICO CITY - Mexico on Tuesday published rules regulating the medical use of marijuana, more than three years after its legalisation by Congress.

The medical rules regulate the planting of seeds for research and the manufacture, import and sale of cannabis-based medicine.

They require pharmacies authorised to sell marijuana products to have a registry of patients.

Mexico's lower house of Congress, the Chamber of Deputies, is due to discuss in February whether to legalise marijuana for recreational use, following approval by the Senate in November.

Mexico is plagued by drug-related violence.

Since the government militarised the fight against the powerful drug cartels in 2006, there have been more than 300,000 murders.

