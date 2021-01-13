MEC Fernandez meets with Sassa officials over temporary disability grant backlog

Hundreds of beneficiaries have been queuing for hours at various offices to renew their grants.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape MEC for Social Development Sharna Fernandez met with Sassa officials on Wednesday over the temporary disability grant backlog.

Hundreds of beneficiaries have been queuing for hours at various offices to renew their grants.

Fernandez stressed the importance of resolving the crisis urgently as it affects thousands of residents in the province.

“During our meeting this morning, I appealed to Sassa to develop a priority plan to deal with the fact that Western cape has the highest number of affected beneficiaries. I proposed that the plan be smart, realistic and speak directly to fact that temporary grants lapsed at the end of December.”

She said at present, over 51,000 clients had been affected by the backlog in the province; the Cape Metro constitutes approximately 60%.

Premier Alan Winde has also raised concerns over the matter.

“It is something that ahs been coming for quite a few days now, I even got information that people spend the night [outside Sassa offices] despite the curfew just to get into the queue. It is absolutely unacceptable, this debacle is keeping food off people’s table and becoming a super spreader in itself. It is very concerning.”

