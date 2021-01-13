KZN Education Dept says it’s on track to open schools on 27 January

The province has the biggest education system in the country with over 6,200 schools.

DURBAN - Education authorities in KwaZulu-Natal said that they were on track to open schools for teachers on 25 January and welcome back pupils on 27 January.

There are safety concerns for teachers and pupils, with the country still battling a second surge of COVID-19 infections but MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that there was no need for panic.

“We have learnt from the past that we are perfecting our systems and we are confident that by 25 January, at all our schools we would have delivered all the personal protective equipment, improved infrastructure challenges.”

At the same time, Mshengu said that the lockdown had led to increased police visibility in communities, meaning that schools had been protected from the usual arson attacks and robberies that were commonplace during the school holidays.

