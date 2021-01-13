Health group lodges complaint over Mogoeng's COVID-19 vaccine utterances

While leading a prayer at the Tembisa Hospital last year, the chief justice asked God to destroy any vaccine containing what he called "666" - numbers Christians believe to be the mark of the devil.

JOHANNESBURG - Health advocacy group The African Alliance on Wednesday said it filed a formal complaint with the Judicial Services Commission against Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng following his unfounded, remarks about COVID-19 vaccines.

The African Alliance said while Mogoeng repeatedly defended his comments, the ideas implied that the vaccine could be dangerous without providing any evidence to back up the claim.

The group's Tiaan Johnson said that, as the highest jurist in the country, Mogoeng’s utterances undermined the public's confidence in life-saving and scientifically tested vaccines.

“South Africa is at a crossroads where the rollout of the COVID vaccine is coming up very shortly and we need to do everything that we can to support communities’ understanding of the safety of vaccines. So, utterances such as the Chief Justice Mogoeng’s takes the work we’ve been doing back,” Johnson added.

