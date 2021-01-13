More beds, but not enough health workers: Gauteng worried as COVID cases mount

The province has recorded over 340,000 cases and about 6,395 COVID-19 related deaths, Gauteng has the second-highest number of active cases in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government acknowledged on Tuesay that while it's doubled hospital's bed capacities in the province, there is simply not enough staff to attend to the rising COVID-19 patients.

Government assured residents it put plans in place to ensure Gauteng pulled through the peak of the second wave.

Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said over 300 critical beds would be procured by the end of this month.

But he added that they were worried there were not enough healthcare workers to man these beds.

“We are actually still increasing the capacity. We are extending some nurses’ contracts, but that is one area that is kind of worrying us.”

