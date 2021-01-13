Ex-Eskom CFO Singh’s evidence testimony at state capture postponed

Singh’s legal counsel told the inquiry Singh was not able to testify on Wednesday and submitted an affidavit giving the reasons.

CAPE TOWN - Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh will not be giving evidence before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

Singh’s legal counsel told the inquiry Singh was not able to testify on Wednesday and submitted an affidavit giving the reasons.

State Capture commissioner Raymond Zondo said he was not persuaded by the reasons but he decided to postpone Singh’s testimony after finding fault with the summons that required Singh to be in the witness stand on Wednesday.

The summons referred to an affidavit that Singh has yet to submit to the commission.

Evidence by Singh has been keenly anticipated but will not be heard on Wednesday. His counsel, Anneline van den Heever, dropped a bombshell at the start of the hearings.

“Our client is not in a position to give evidence as set out herein. He was also not in a position to file his affidavit as per the directive because of the reasons set out herein.”

Deputy Chief Justice Zondo said he was not persuaded by the reasons given in an affidavit as to why Singh could not testify as planned as he had three years to prepare himself.

Zondo then issued the following order: “The hearing for Mr Anoj Singh’s evidence has been adjourned to a date to be determined. Mr Anoj Singh is ordered to deliver to the commission by close of business on Monday, 18 January 2021.”

The commission has adjourned until 4 pm on Wednesday when another witness will be called.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.