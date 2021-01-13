DA wants to know why teacher assistants haven’t been paid Dec salaries

Eyewitness News reported on Wednesday morning that thousands of teacher assistants in KwaZulu-Natal have been left disillusioned and confused by the delays.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to provide clarity for the delays in the December salary payments of teacher assistants.

Last year, more than 300,000 assistants were recruited nationally to start work from December to March this year as part of government's R7 billion project rolled out at the end of 2020.

Since then, some teacher assistants from the Eastern Cape and Limpopo have reported that they are also awaiting payments.

The DA's Desiree van der Walt said the delays were highly unfair.

“These were unemployed people who looked forward an opportunity of employed and having the dignity of earning an income through a job. They’re now left completely in the dark as to where their money is and there are no answers given to them.”

The Department of Basic Education said funds had been disbursed to all nine provinces, however, authorities in KwaZulu-Natal say they hadn’t received a cent.

Queries submitted on Tuesday to Treasury by Eyewitness News on the matter have not yet been responded to.

