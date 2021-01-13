Amathole municipality vows to deliver services despite being broke

Mayor Khanyile Maneli addressed the issue earlier on Wednesday morning, highlighting they won't be able to fork out salaries for February until June this year without the assistance from government.

CAPE TOWN - The penniless Amathole District Municipality, in the Eastern Cape, has vowed service delivery will continue despite its dire financial state.

The municipality has a salary bill of over R65 million every month.

Gasping for financial assistance, Amathole District Municipality officials met with Cooperative Governance Minister Nkhosazana Dlamini-Zuma and provincial Treasury on Tuesday.

Maneli is optimistic they'll get help.

“The meeting is adjourned for this Thursday. We’re going to rope in the national Treasury and Salga, it was clear that the Department of Cooperative Governance was sympathetic towards our cause.”

The mayor said the employment of over 900 workers between the 2013/14 and 2017/18 financial years, resulted in an inflated staff compliment.

“It was just a wrong decision to employ people in those positions because they were not assisting the institution in terms of the service delivery model.”

Municipal Manager Thandekile Mnyimba drafted a turnaround strategy for the institution. It points to mismanagement by previous administrations that contributed to the current disastrous state of affairs.

