A story of hope: COVID-positive nurse rejoices as her premature baby survives

Eerste River health worker Nosipho Nkantini had to have an emergency delivery after COVID complications in December.

CAPE TOWN - A nurse who contracted the coronavirus while 25 weeks pregnant is now sharing her remarkable story of recovery after preparing for the worst.

Nosipho Nkantini had to go through emergency delivery after COVID complications in December.

Nkantini - a health worker from Eerste River in Cape Town - was on a ventilator when she gave birth at 25 weeks.

She was unconscious at the time, and didn’t know doctors and nurses at the Goodwood Netcare Hospital had delivered her baby boy safely.

Nkatini recalled the day she was told her son was indeed alive and in ICU.



“When the staff members told me ‘No, the child is in ICU and doing well’, so that is when I thought “Okay I am now alright’.”

Nkatini said she had prepared for the worst after she had miscarried at 28 weeks in January 2020.

She named her baby boy Oyena, which means ‘the one chosen by God’. Both mom and baby are in good health.

