Zondo hears how Parly misled on profitability of diamond mining in Alexander Bay

Alluvial diamond contractor Gavin Craythorne took the witness stand on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard how Parliament was misled to believe that diamond mining in Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape was not profitable.

Alluvial diamond contractor Gavin Craythorne took the witness stand on Monday.

He told the commission that the strategy adopted for Gupta-linked entity Scarlet Sky Investments to use state diamond miner, Alexkor, to mine coal was disastrous.

ALSO READ: Zondo wants CA who headed Alexkor auditing committee summoned

It was instead used for coal mining in Mpumalanga to supply Eskom.

Craythorne said that someone he gave a lift to showed him documents purporting that mining diamonds was not profitable.

Those documents were presented to Parliament to convince it to allow changes to Alexkor's mandate when Malusi Gigaba was Public Enterprises minister.

“The strategy that was embarked upon in 2010 when Minister Gigaba was appointed the Minister of Public Enterprises has got a level of rationality to it, but it was done with no regard for what Alexkor would lose as a result of such a disastrous strategy.”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo now wants a chartered accountant who headed Alexkor’s risk and audit committee to explain why allegations against Scarlet Sky Investments were never investigated.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.