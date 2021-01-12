Zim govt orders burials of COVID-19 victims be done in towns where they died

Government said that bodies could not be taken home for family members to pay their last respects.

HARARE - As coronavirus deaths mount in Zimbabwe, the government has ordered families to bury their loved ones in towns and cities where they die.

COVID-19 infections are rising at a dizzying speed in Zimbabwe, with hundreds of cases reported this week.

Some doctors said that the real figure of new infections was probably seven times higher than what was being recorded.

Given the prohibitive cost of COVID-19 tests, few were able to get them done.

Funerals are key spreader events and on Twitter, young Zimbabweans said that it was hard to convince their parents not to go.



Police have taken a tough new stance and ordered that people who die from COVID-19 will have to be buried in the cities they die in.

The state-run Herald said that Zimbabweans who die abroad or in South Africa can still be brought home, but will have to be taken straight to the burial site from the airport or the border.

