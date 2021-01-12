Zikalala welcomes decision to keep SA on level 3 lockdown

The province still has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the country at over 93,000.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has on Tuesday welcomed government’s decision to keep the country on level three of the adjusted lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The province still has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the country at over 93,000.

The province is yet to reach its peak.

Zikalala has blamed the exponential increase in COVID-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal on complacency and poor adherence to regulations.

“Some funerals are attended by more than 50 people. There are those who continue to play soccer, drink together at taverns and that also contributes to the spread."

The premier said the provincial government was now at ramping up its testing and tracing programmes at industrial hubs as more people returned to work.

While health institutions in the province are reporting a strain on their facilities, Zikalala maintains the province has not yet run out of beds and staff to support patients.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.