Uganda presidential candidate Wine says army raided home, arrested his security

JOHANNESBURG - Presidential challenger Bobi Wine said that the army had raided his home on Tuesday morning.

He claimed that the army arrested his security guards and rounded up everyone else found on his property.

Wine said that no reason was given for the arrests.

He's described the raid “as an act of impunity” and the “the last kicks of a dying horse”.

The embattled reggae singer, who is presenting the greatest challenge so far to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's 35-year stranglehold on power, has urged South Africa and others to speak out about the violent persecution he is suffering during his campaign for the presidential elections due to be held on Thursday.

