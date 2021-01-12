Sadtu pleased with measures taken by KZN govt to prevent spread of COVID-19

One of the deceased was based at the Inanda Seminary Marking Centre in eThekwini while another was at a marking centre in Estcourt, in KZN’s uThukela District.

DURBAN - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) on Tuesday said it was happy with measures taken by education authorities in KwaZulu-Natal following the deaths of two teachers who were stationed at marking centres last week.

The teachers arrived at the marking centres on Wednesday and had to be hospitalised the following day after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Sadtu KZN chairperson Phumlani Duma said that while the deaths of these teachers on duty has left them disheartened, they were comforted that all safety measures were being taken to protect the educators who were still marking scripts.

“Most of the centres we visited, we found that there is compliance to social distancing, sanitising and we have also established that all places were disinfected.”

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that their focus now was to complete the marking of matric scripts on time.

“We are not foreseeing any delays; we are expected to complete marking on Sunday and the 23rd to have wrapped up everything. So far, we are well in line with our timelines.”

Mshengu said contingency plans were in place which includes the swift replacement of markers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

