SA-made device set to ease provision of oxygen-therapy to COVID-19 patients

CAPE TOWN - A locally manufactured medical device is set to ease the provision of oxygen-therapy to COVID-19 patients, even in poorly resourced, remote settings in South Africa.

Dubbed the OxERA, its key components are an anaesthetics mask and an adjustable, mechanical PEEP valve.

Oxygen supply is via a hose and accumulator bag, with the hose connected to any available oxygen source.

East London-based doctors, engineers and entrepreneurs set up a social enterprise, trading as Umoya, to develop the product, when they realised the pressure the pandemic would place on the country’s healthcare system.

Umoya formed a consortium with specialist medical device firm Gabler Medical Group, which received South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approval to manufacture and distribute the device.

One of the doctors who worked on the project, Dr Craig Parker, explains the set up: “It delivers a very high percentage of inspired oxygen, up to 100% and then the adjustable mechanical valve means that you breathe out against a slight pressure and that then keeps the lungs open and prevents them from collapsing and we found that combination to be remarkably successful in managing sick COVID-19 patients."

Parker said that the device had performed superbly in clinical settings ranging from rural clinics to specialist hospitals, with hundreds of these units already being distributed to at least 25 hospitals…

"I must point out it’s not a silver bullet though. There are some patients who this is not going to be an ideal solution for, but then the vast majority of patients it’s been tried on have responded well."

