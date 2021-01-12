SA identifies 15,046 new COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours

The latest infections have pushed the country's caseload since the start of the pandemic to over 1,246,000.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said that over 15,000 new infections were picked up over the past 24 hours.

Four hundred and sixteen more people have also died, bringing our death toll to 33,579.

Total of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 246 643 with 15 046 new cases identified. Total of 7 236 389 tests have been done with 52 496 new tests done.We report 416 new deaths bringing the total deaths to 33 579.Our recoveries now stand at 973 265 with recovery rate of 78,1% pic.twitter.com/s9CS8ABDc9 Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 11, 2021

