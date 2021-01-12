Nasrec field hospital will have more beds in about two days - Makhura

Premier David Makhura said the positivity rate in the province had increased dramatically since the first wave and he expected the number of active cases to increase as more people made their way back into the province.

JOHANNESBURG - With concerns mounting around hospital capacity, Gauteng Premier David Makhura has on Tuesday assured the province would go through the eye of the COVID-19 storm over the next two weeks

Gauteng has been identified as one of the country's hotspots and accounts for more than 50-thousand people who are still battling the virus.

The premier said capacity at the Nasrec field hospital would be increased to help ease the burden at other health facilities.

“Those 500 beds at Nasrec, which we have downscaled with oxygen points take two days to bring back up. We will have another 1,000 beds for critical care with oxygen points.”

Makhura on Monday visited the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria after images emerged on social media showing some ill patients sleeping in tent wards.

This sparked widespread outrage, with some accusing the institution of neglect, but the hospital said there's nothing untoward and the intervention was approved in prior planning.

