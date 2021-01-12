Naptosa vows to closely monitor schools amid COVID-19 second wave

Naptosa's executive director, Basil Manuel, said that education unions would be meeting with the Basic Education Department this week to track progress ahead of the reopening of schools, slated for 27 January.

CAPE TOWN - Teachers union Naptosa said that the health and safety of pupils and all staff was important and that it would closely monitor schools when they reopened later this month.

Pupils and teachers spent much of 2020 juggling new ways of learning and teaching because of COVID-19.

The academic programme was also delayed due to various problems posed by the pandemic.

Naptosa's executive director, Basil Manuel, said that having reports on readiness and not backed up by action was simply not going to work.

"Readiness is just not reports from individuals but in fact, we want to have a credible sample of reports."

Manuel said that education unions would be meeting with the Basic Education Department this week to track progress ahead of the reopening of schools, slated for 27 January.

Meanwhile, education expert Mary Metcalfe said that the best place for pupils was to be in class, at school.

"If we look at the international evidence, South Africa has done fairly well in keeping schools open. That has to be done safely."

