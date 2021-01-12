Manufacturing production decreased by 3.5% in November – Stats SA

The decline in manufacturing production wasn’t unexpected given the difficult economic conditions that underpinned the year.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa on Tuesday said manufacturing production decreased by 3.5% in November last year.

The largest contributors were petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products, food and beverages, basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery.

The decline in manufacturing production wasn’t unexpected given the difficult economic conditions that underpinned the year.

Economists had predicted that the effects of various levels of COVID-19 would still reflect in all industries.

Stats SA said seasonally adjusted manufacturing production decreased by 1.3% in November as compared to the month prior.

Notably though seasonally adjusted production increased by 8,9% in the three months up to November as compared to June to August when the hard lockdown was still in force.

Manufacturing is the country’s fourth largest industry, contributing around 14% to the GDP last year.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.