Makhura under pressure to outline how GP will deal with COVID-19 surge

Gauteng hospitals are becoming increasingly overwhelmed with patients, especially in the Tshwane district.

JOHANNESBURG - With the Gauteng province now in the eye of the COVID-19 storm Premier David Makhura is under pressure to outline solid measures of how the province plans to deal with the rapid rise in infections.

The Steve Biko Academic Hospital was forced to erect tents over the weekend due to an influx in the number of people in need of hospitalisation.

The provincial command council is expected to hold a briefing later on Tuesday.

The Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom said that he hoped Makhura would live up to his commitment of providing the public healthcare sector with more beds.

“We are paying a lot of money for empty beds; the contract at Nasrec ends at the end of January. So, I think we want to know what the terms of the renewal of the contract and for the beds that will be used.”

