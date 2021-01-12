Makhura: Tshwane now the epicentre of COVID-19 in Gauteng

That’s according to Premier David Makhura who visited the Steve Biko Academic Hospital on Monday as the facility battles with the sheer volume of patient admissions.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane is now the epicentre of COVID- 19 in Gauteng.

There’s been a sharp increase in new infections in the province in the last month, driven by self-referrals from people outside of Gauteng.

The City of Tshwane is now the hardest hit by the second wave of COVID-19 in Gauteng, recording vastly increasing infections.

Areas including Pretoria CBD, Atteridgeville, Laudium, Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve and Winterveldt have been seen a sharp increase in the last few days.

Makhura said this should not come as a surprise: “We had prepared for the period in January when people return that the numbers are going to increase, but the increases are happening much faster and the numbers are much higher.”

Makhura said that government was doing all it could to accommodate patients.

Many people are being turned away from private facilities that are at full capacity.

