Makhura: Gauteng’s COVID-19 positivity rate spiked by 6% during festive season

Makhura is briefing the media on the progress in the fight against the virus in the country's economic hub.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Tuesday said that the positivity rate for COVID-19 in the province had increased from 6% during the first wave to about 30%.

Makhura was briefing the media on the progress in the fight against the virus in the country's economic hub.

Gauteng is now in the eye of the COVID-19 storm and is currently battling more than 50,000 active cases.

The premier said that he expected the number of infections to shoot through the roof.

"Another indication that you are to look at in addition to daily cases, whether they are increasing or declining, is hospital admissions. We would like to say that we have had a stable level of hospital admissions in our public facilities... it was very stable until we got to December and then they started to increase again."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.