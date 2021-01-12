Kataza the baboon fails to reintegrate with Slangkop troop, Limpopo move likely

The city said that Kataza failed to integrate with his natal Slangkop troop in the Kommetjie area since his return on 12 November last year.

CAPE TOWN - Beloved baboon Kataza may just move to Limpopo after all.

The City of Cape Town gave the male chacma baboon three days to make his way to Tokai but he missed his deadline on Monday.

This is after animal activist Ryno Engelbrecht took the city to court as Kataza was removed from Kommetjie and resettled in Tokai.

Mayco member for Environment and Planning Marian Nieuwoudt: "It is now agreed by the biodiversity branch of the city that he chose to stay within the urban areas. This weekend we were hoping that he would move to a new troop but this did not happen. He spent his time in Fish Hoek, within the urban area."

Nieuwoudt said that the city has agreed to give the Cape of Good Hope SPCA supporting letters to strengthen their application to Cape Nature for Limpopo authorities to have Kataza transferred to a rehabilitation centre.

