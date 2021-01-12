‘It’s been very tough’ - CT restaurant owner on level 3 lockdown restrictions

Restaurant owners in Cape Town on Tuesday said they didn’t know how much longer they would be able to stay open with shorter trading hours and a ban on alcohol sales.

CAPE TOWN - Some provinces have welcomed the decision to remain at level three lockdown but for at least one sector it could be its death knell.

Since the lockdown was imposed last year due to coronavirus, thousands of workers have lost their jobs.

Restaurant owners in Cape Town said the ban on alcohol sales had left them with no choice but to lay off staff.

The hard lockdown, which started in March last year, had a devastating effect on Dario Mustarelli, owner of Italian restaurant Dario’s just outside of Cape Town.

“It’s been very tough, less hours for our staff. Our turnover is down 15%-20% and alcohol sales [ban] also [affected us].”

A very despondent Mustarelli said while his business barely survived the first lockdown, many others in the sector lost everything.

The alcohol ban remains in place as reinforced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his address on Monday night.

